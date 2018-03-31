Annie Marie Wilkinson, 79, of Leonardtown, MD was called home on March 26, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 24, 1938, in Valley Lee, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Springer and Annie M. Cecil Springer.

Ann, who was better known as Jiggy to her family and close friends, was an avid quilter and enjoyed crocheting. She worked for over 30 years at St. Mary’s Hospital, initially as a Unit Secretary and then as a Certified Pharmacy Technician, until her retirement. Jiggy loved to bake, especially during the holidays. When her grandchildren would come to visit, they would always find Grammy’s fresh homemade cookies on the counter. Jiggy’s baking skills shined through by preparing wedding cakes for most of her children as well as some friends. Ann was a devoted Catholic and member of the Ladies Quilting Club at St. Francis Xavier Church.

Annie is survived by her children: Joseph A. Jr. (Lisa) of Leonardtown, MD, Thomas A. (Christine) of Libby, MT, Patrick I. (Tracey) of Leonardtown, MD, Margaret (Maggie) Seifert (Joerg) of Darien, IL and Paul A. (Mary) of California, MD; her brothers: Robert Springer of Valley Lee, MD and Cecil Springer (Katz) of Valley Lee, MD; her sister, Marion McKay (Bobby) of Ridge, MD, 23 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Annie is preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Wilkinson, son George R. Wilkinson, bothers Eugene (Gene) Springer, Francis (Puggy) Springer and grandson William W. Wilkinson.

Family will receive friends for Annie’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Prayers will be recited at 7:00 p.m. followed by Knights of Columbus Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Brian Sanderfoot on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Internment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph A. Wilkinson, Jr., Thomas A. Wilkinson, Patrick I. Wilkinson, Paul A. Wilkinson, Sean Vanarsdall, and Ryan J. Wilkinson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.