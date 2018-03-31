Brittnie Lorin Church Borrego, 25, of Lusby passed away March 26, 2018. She was born October 16, 1992 in Silver City, NM to Emile Lorin Borrego and Belinda Marie Church. Brittnie was raised in Prince Frederick and graduated from Calvert High School in 2011. She obtained her cosmetology license in 2011 from the Career Center at Calvert High School. Brittnie enjoyed makeup, music, watching movies, animals and spending time with her friends Brittnie was a proud organ donor and was ultimately able to help others with her generosity.

Brittnie is survived by her mother Belinda Church of Prince Frederick, father Emile Borrego of Silver City, NM, brothers Jathan Kai and Kaden Kyle Young, grandmother Dora Houck of Staunton, VA, grandfather Ronnie Church and wife Jo of Staunton, VA, grandparents Norman and Maryanne Borregeo of Silver City, NM, uncles Ronnie James Church and wife Heather of Waynesboro, VA and Clint Houck and wife Alicia of Lusby, aunt Jessica Houck of Mechanicsville, cousins Cayleh, Chelsea and Chance Church and great-grandfather Frank Houck. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Tommy Houck.