JoAnn Ellen Rotegard, 77, of Huntingtown passed away March 26, 2018 at her residence. She was born January 13, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA to John Licavitch and Dorothy Catherine Burroughs. JoAnn was raised in Jacksonville, FL until moving to Washington, D.C. when she was 16. She has lived in Huntingtown for the past 30 years. JoAnn was employed as a bookkeeper for Ronco Mechanical Contractors for 40+ years. When she wasn’t working, JoAnn enjoyed casinos, yard work, reading magazines and taking care of her dog Lexi.

She is survived by her sister Catherine Sykes and husband Howard of Wellsburg, WV, nieces Wendy Jones and husband Troy, Penny Cunningham and husband Brian and Mary Alice Peters, great nieces and nephews Courtney and Jamie Babcock and Taylor and Corey Cunningham.