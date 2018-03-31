Fay Dellinger, 93, of Dunkirk went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2018 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Lincoln County, West Virginia to Leon and Della (Eplin) Gilkerson. She married Donald J. Dellinger in March 1944 in Washington, D.C. During WWII, Fay worked at the Navy Yard in D.C. making parts for guns on the ships. After leaving the Navy Yard, much of her time was dedicated to caring for other people’s children as well as her own. She and Don enjoyed traveling. Fay spent many hours not only gardening, but working in her flower beds with a great love for roses. In her later years, she enjoyed watching the birds eat from their feeders and the squirrels playing in the yard. The greatest love she had was for her four children.

She is survived by children Delores Wise of Reedville, VA, Linda Varney of Edinburg, VA, Robert D. Dellinger and wife Brenda of Prince Frederick and Mark Dellinger and wife Patricia of Dunkirk. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and a brother Forest Gilkerson of Sterling, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 1991 and siblings Gita Flowers, Gay, Ray, Marshall and Mell Gilkerson, Bonnie Dinges and Walden Gilkerson.