Helen Elaine Russell, 85, of Huntingtown passed away March 29, 2018. She was born March 9, 1933 in Prince Frederick to Lloyd B. and Myrtle (Cox) Gibson. Elaine was raised on Lower Marlboro Road in Huntingtown. She graduated from Calvert High School and later attended and graduated from Church Home Nursing School in Baltimore as a Registered Nurse. Elaine married James Stanley Russell, Jr. in 1955 and they lived in Washington D.C. for a few years before moving back to her home place on Lower Marlboro Road. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at various hospitals throughout D.C. and MD, including Calvert Memorial Hospital and Calvert County Nursing Center. Elaine enjoyed taking care of her husband and family, especially her grandchildren. She took great pleasure in hosting family gatherings. In later years, she took delight in going out to dinner and always making sure there was room for a sweet dessert. Elaine was proud of her nursing career and cherished all of her nursing friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband James Stanley Russell, Jr., stepson Michael S. Russell, sister Myrtle Roscoe and brothers Clyde and Harold Gibson. She is survived by her daughters Patricia W. Willis and husband Michael of Leonardtown and Cherie E. Wood of Huntingtown, stepdaughter Juanita G. Russell of Santa Rosa, CA, grandchildren Kevin M. Willis and James L., Carlie L., Kyle R. and Lisa R. Wood, Michael Russell, Jr. and Michelle Goodman and great-granddaughter Emersyn S. Kirk.