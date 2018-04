Wallace Brian Munsey of Fort Washington, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the age of 65.

Wallace was a very strong advocate for A.A., as it was a very big part of his life. His devotion to helping others and being there for them, kept his life in focus. He also enjoyed watching baseball and spending time with his family and friends.

Wallace leaves behind numerous family and friends. His love of life, bright smile and guiding strength will be missed by all who knew him.