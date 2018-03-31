Richard Hugh Brown, 80, of Bryantown, MD, died March 28, 2018 in his home. Mr. Brown was born on September 5, 1937 in Charleston WV. He was the son of the late Clement and Catherine Brown.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary Agnew Brown, and his children, Rees Brown of Philadelphia, PA, and Dana Brown of Bryantown, MD. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Grainger of Fort Meyers, FL.

He was made comfortable from the beginning of his infirmity until his death by his immediate family, and his devoted caregivers, Robin Carter, Shawnita Battle, and Angela Wooten.

Mr. Brown graduated from Charleston High School in WV, and matriculated to Virginia Polytechnical Institute (now Virginia Technical University) where he graduated with an engineering degree in 1961. He worked his way through engineering school as a glass cutter for Libby Owens Ford.

He had a distinguished career at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head, MD, where he worked from 1961 until his 2001 retirement. For much of his career there, he headed the Test and Evaluation Department.

He loved to fish, golf and travel. He was passionate about music—especially classic jazz. He loved to read spy novels, watch movies, and spend time with his family. He was also a gourmet home chef.

The family asks any memorial contribution be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org