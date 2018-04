On Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at approximately 5:15 p.m., firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sanners Lane in Lexington Park for a brush fire.

As firefighters were responding, the call was changed to an unknown fire. Units arrived on scene to find a concrete crusher on fire at the Carruth & Son concrete plant.

Firefighters were able to bring to fire under control in a matter of minutes.

No injuries were reported.