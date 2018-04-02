Maryland State Police Charge Columbia Man with Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have arrested and charged a Howard County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Isak Dorot, 68, of Columbia, Md. He is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. Following his arrest, Dorot was transported to the Howard County Central Booking Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner. He was later released on Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

In December 2017, an investigator from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was conducting an on-line investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography. The investigator downloaded child pornography, which was distributed from a specific Internet address. Further investigation led to the identification of Dorot’s residence.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and served the warrant early Wednesday morning. The search and seizure warrant was executed at Dorot’s residence at approximately 4:15 a.m. by troopers from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Waterloo Barrack, agents from the Department of Homeland Security and officers from the Howard County Police Department.

A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices indicated it held multiple images and/or video files of child pornography.

The suspect was subsequently identified as Isak Dorot and arrested.

