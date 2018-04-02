Family Home in Mechanicsville Destroyed by Fire

On Monday, April 2, 2018, at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to Woodburn Hill Road, in Mechanicsville for the report of a house fire.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a two story family home with heavy fire and smoke showing.

No injuries have been reported as of this time (5:00 p.m.).

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Maryland State Fire Marshalls’ were called to the scene.

Details will be provided as they become available.

