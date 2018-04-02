Family Home in Mechanicsville Destroyed by Fire

April 2, 2018

On Monday, April 2, 2018, at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to Woodburn Hill Road, in Mechanicsville for the report of a house fire.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a two story family home with heavy fire and smoke showing.

No injuries have been reported as of this time (5:00 p.m.).

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Maryland State Fire Marshalls’ were called to the scene.

Details will be provided as they become available.




This entry was posted on April 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Family Home in Mechanicsville Destroyed by Fire

  1. Klovis on April 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Spring fire strorm

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.