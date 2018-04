On Saturday March 31, 2018, at approximately 9:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Pegg Road in the area of Westbury Blvd., in Lexington Park.

Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a head on collision involving two vehicles.

Two patients were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.