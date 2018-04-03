St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Increase Patrols at Public Schools

St. Mary’s County Public Schools has coordinated increased law enforcement patrols with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO).

The patrols will begin on Monday, April 2, 2018, and continue for the remainder of this school year ending on the last day of school.

The purpose of the patrols is to provide for a high level of law enforcement visibility and increased security at all SMCPS campuses. The officers assigned have been tasked with patrolling school parking lots and conducting both interior and exterior security checks. This will include officers on foot walking the perimeter and interior of our school buildings.

These additional patrols will supplement the work of our School Resource Officer program and our Adopt-A-School Program.