Wednesday’s Pet is ELVIS

Wednesday’s Pet for 4/4/18 ELVIS

Featured Pet: ELVIS

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: Hound Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Elvis is a handsome, playful and friendly fellow. He is great with other dogs and children. Elvis found himself as an unclaimed stray at a shelter in Virginia. He is a loving, active boy that will make a wonderful companion.

https://www.petfinder.com/dog/elvis-40903317/md/prince-frederick/calvert-animal-welfare-league-cawl-md76/

If your interested in Elvis please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300. For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

