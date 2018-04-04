Waldorf Man Charged with Murder

The Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Oxon Hill on Sunday.

The suspect is 21-year-old Rickey Penn of the 2300 block of Avalon Court in Waldorf. He’s charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Stephon Mathis of Linwood Drive in Oxon Hill.

On April 1st, at approximately 6:00 pm, patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Maury Avenue in Oxon Hill. When they arrived, officers discovered Mathis outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

Penn was taken into custody by responding officers not far from the shooting scene. The motive remains under investigation.

Penn is charged with second degree murder and multiple handgun charges, and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

