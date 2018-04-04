Donald Alvin Schlosser, 84, of Hollywood, MD died on March 29, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on September 5th, 1933, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Harold Frederick and Cecelia Ruth Laborsky Schlosser.

Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 through 1954. He then began his civil service career at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD He served as an Engineering Technician on the staff at the U.S Naval Test Pilot School and managed the Airborne Instrumentation Group until his retirement in 1988. His team designed, installed and supported airborne instrumentation for a variety of RDT&E Projects.

On August 30, 1958, Donald married his beloved wife, Margaret {Peggy) Eileen Graves at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown. Together they celebrated over 59 wonderful years of marriage. He and his wife enjoyed short trips, especially to Williamsburg, Busch Gardens and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. They also enjoyed eating out at local restaurants and watching movies together.

Donald was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He enjoyed boating and fishing at his childhood homes in Seven Gables and Bay Forrest. Donald was a softball fan and umpired many St. Mary’s County softball games in his early years. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed playing golf. Donald cheered the Washington Capitals, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Colts. He also liked to watch bull riding and NASCAR.

Donald’s greatest love was spending time with his family and his pet dachshund, Gemini. He treasured holiday and family dinners and was happiest when family gathered around the table in his home. He took special pleasure in watching Washington Capitals games with his grandson, Brad.

In addition to his beloved wife, Donald is also survived by his daughters, Susan Marie Leach (Sam) of Leonardtown, MD and Sharon Margaret Surdacki (Rick) of Mechanicsville, MD; his special grandson, Bradley Wayne Mattingly of Hollywood, MD; sister Dorothy Helen Coryer of Hudson, FL; nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Frederick Schlosser, Jr.

The family would like to thank Dr. U.K. Shah; Dr. W.R. Ehrmantraut, Jr.; Dr. Evan Lipson; Dr. Bilal Ahmed; Dr. Beena Shah; the staff at the Infusion Centers at Sibley John Hopkins Hospital and Calvert Memorial Hospital; and the staff at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for the outstanding care they provided to Donald.

The family is forever grateful for the loving care provided by Sue, Monica and Shawn provided during Donald’s illness.

Family will receive friends for Donald’s Life Celebration on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 12:00 p.m., at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636; or in support of research conducted by Dr. Evan Lipson at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Donald Schlosser to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029, or gifts may be made online at www.hopkinscancerresearch.org

