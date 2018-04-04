On February 12, 1938, Frank Joseph Corman, Jr. was born to Frank Joseph Corman, Sr. and Evelyn Lee Corman, in Pittsburgh, PA. Frank was the oldest of four children.

In 1964, Frank moved to Washington, DC and worked in construction. Frank met his devoted wife of 52 plus years, Catherine, in February 1965. After a short courtship, they married on September 18, 1965 in Johnstown, PA. Frank, Catherine and family were residents of Clinton, Maryland from 1975 until 2007 where they then resided in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

In 1969 Frank started a 43 year journey at Sheehy Ford in Marlow Heights, MD as a Parts-Clerk. Through their love for each other, they raised four children, Frank Joseph III, John Patrick, Troy Charles and Kerrie Collen. Frank was a home-bodied individual and enjoyed his time with his family and watching his Pittsburgh Steelers. Once Frank and Catherine became empty nesters, they enjoyed spending time with each other at the casinos.

Frank leaves behind many family and friends including his wife Catherine, sons Frank Joseph III (Anadine), John Patrick , Troy Charles and daughter Kerrie Garman (Kevin), sisters Patricia Metzger (Carl), Linda DePluso, brother-in-law’s Charles Gilroy (Patricia), Patrick Gilroy (Carole), grandchildren, Ryan Joseph, Kaylee Ann, Kevin Lee, Jr., Rachel Nicole, nephews Scott Gilroy (Desiree), Kevin Gilroy (Erika), Chris Gilroy (Heather) and nieces Lori Metzger and Kelly Owens (Kevin), many great nieces and nephews and friends. The following family members that proceeded Frank in death, was his father Frank Joseph Corman, Sr., mother Evelyn Lee Corman, step-mother Margaret Corman, his brother Michael Depluso, his father-in-law Charles L. Gilroy, mother-in-law Loretta Gilroy and nephew Carl Metzger, Jr.

Lisa Blohm and Frank Jones, you were never forgotten and you were always in my heart!

Love, Dad

A Life Celebration Visitation will be on Thursday, April 5th from 5-8PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service on Friday, April 6th at 11AM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Memorial donations in Frank’s name may be made to: Hospice of Calvert County, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or online at Calvert Hospice