Nathaniel Bradham went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Family and Friends will unite for life celebration on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 promptly at 11:00 am at Lovely Mountain Baptist Church, 6798 Ward Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406. Interment following at Johnston Cemetery, 3212 Stall Rd, North Charleston, SC. 29406. Services entrusted to Hilton’s Mortuary, Inc., 1852 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.

This entry was posted on April 4, 2018 at 11:50 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.