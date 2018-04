Suddenly on Thursday, March 29, 2018 Raechele S. Casey went home to be with her lord. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the funeral home.

This entry was posted on April 4, 2018 at 11:53 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.