Dawn M. Perry

Dawn Perry passed away suddenly on Friday, March 30, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband, John Perry, Jr.; children, Stephanie Wilkinson, Savana Wilkinson, and Collin Wilkinson; grandchildren, Imaya Botts, Izaiah Wilkinson, Schuyler Durley, II, Ste’via Durley, and “Baby CT”; mother, Catherine Faul and a host of other friends and relatives.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 11:00 am until time of service 12noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.