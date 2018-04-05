Anita Kathryn Warren, 68, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Washington, DC passed away on March 29, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on February 3, 1950 in Washington, DC she was the loving daughter of the late Sarah Kathryn Renaut Warren and Thomas Chester Warren. Anita is survived by her daughter Mary Day of New Carrollton, MD, 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild. Siblings; Thomas Warren of Lexington Park, MD, Mary E. Ricketts of Mt. Airy, MD and Suzanne Silva of Berlin, MD. She is preceded in death by her son Timothy Day.

Anita graduated from St. Anthony Catholic School, Washington, DC in 1968. She was employed as a Sleep Apnea Technician at Children’s National Medical Center for 15 years. Anita moved from Hyattsville, MD to St. Mary’s County MD in 1996.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Lexington Park Adult Community Center 21895 Pegg Road Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be private.