Keister Devon “KC” Combs, 53

Keister Devon “KC” Combs, age 53 of La Plata, Maryland, died March 31, 2018.

KC was an Diesel Mechanic and former school bus driver for the Prince George’s County Board of Education. He loved attending car shows and race car tracks. He was also a member of the Baptist faith and was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan.

He was the son of Silas Watkins Combs and Lucille Edmunds Combs.

He is survived by his daughters, Shakia Flashner (William) and Samantha Hinton (Andre); his brothers, Durwin W. Combs (Janyce) and Kelvin M. Combs (Caroline); his sister, Iris I. Green (Robert); and his grandchildren, Monet’, Esther, and Nitzan.

Friends and family received on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 10:30AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM at the Healing Place Church, 2106 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.