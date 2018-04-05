Jeanne Burgess Robinson, 70

Jeanne Burgess Robinson, 70, of Port Tobacco, MD passed away on April 1, 2018.

Jeannie was born on March 26, 1948 in Long Island, NY to the late Richard and Norma Burgess.

Jeannie was a devoted wife to her husband of 47 years Babe, a loving mother to her two daughters; Tammy and Deanna, grandmother to two grandsons; Mikey and Luke and two granddaughters; Charlie and Casey.

Friends will be received on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 10:00AM until time of Life Celebration at 11:00AM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.

