Natural Resources Police Police Arrest Glen Burnie Man on Gun Possession and Trespassing Charges

An investigation into illegal shooting on private property has resulted in the arrest of a Glen Burnie man on 13 criminal charges and the seizure of four guns from his property.

Kevin Patrick Chetelat, 55, will appear in Anne Arundel County District Court in Annapolis March 24 for a preliminary hearing on the charges, which range from being a felon in possession of guns to trespassing.

Officers responding to complaints of gunfire found Chetelat and another man at the Northern Recycle Center, 100 Dover Road, Glen Burnie Feb. 25. The two men ran into the woods, ignoring police orders to stop, but finally surrendered.

Neither man had a gun, but Chetelat had a holster, a box of 0.22-caliber ammunition and two loaded Walter P22 magazines on him. Chetelat told officers he hid the gun at the edge of Furnace Creek. Two searches by officers and K-9 units failed to find the loaded handgun.

Chetelat received criminal citations for trespassing and failing to obey a police order. A subsequent check with the Maryland State Police Gun Center confirmed that Chetelat was prohibited from owning guns because of a 2007 conviction on a second-degree assault charge in Baltimore County.

On March 13, Natural Resources Police officers served a search warrant on Chetelat’s property in the 700 block of Shoreland Drive and found two rifles and two shotguns along with ammunition.

The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 15 years in prison.

___________________________

Officers on late-night surveillance at Fishing Creek Bridge in Dorchester County caught two men illegally fishing for striped bass.

Carlos Marin, 36, and Francisco Ortiz, 67, both of Capitol Heights, were charged with fishing out of season after they were caught hiding nine striped bass.

The two men are scheduled to appear in Dorchester County District Court June 20. If found guilty, each man could be fined as much as $1,500.

___________________________

A Baltimore man is facing a fine of up to $500 for dumping household rubbish in a state park Monday.

Randy Stiles Jr., 26, left a truckload of trash along Ridge Road in Patapsco Valley State Park after he was denied access to a Baltimore County transfer station in Halethorpe.

An officer on patrol noticed complaints on a Linthicum neighborhood watch social media site and went to the location. Mail found in the trash led the officer to a nearby house. Stiles denied illegally dumping rubbish and said he had used the transfer station.

The officer went to the transfer station and reviewed video, which clearly showed Stiles’ pickup truck attempting to enter the facility with items that resembled the roadside rubbish.

Stiles was issued a citation and ordered to pick up the trash, saving the expense of having state park workers clean up.