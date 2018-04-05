REMINDER: Wireless Emergency Alert Test to be Sent Out Today
This morning, April 5, 2018, between 10 and 11 a.m., there will be a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) TEST that will be sent out in and near the Washington, D.C. and National Capital Region.
This is ONLY A TEST and there is no action required for those that receive it.
This entry was posted on April 5, 2018 at 8:54 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.