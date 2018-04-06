Police in Indian Head Investigating Deadly Double Shooting of Man and Woman

April 6, 2018

On Thursday, April 5, 2018, at approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fallen Timber Way in Indian Head for what dispatches said was a possible attempted suicide.

Police were told they had two subjects on the ground armed with guns.

Officers on the scene found a man and woman deceased inside their house. Both had gunshot wounds.

A spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the case appears to be isolated to the residence, and that their detectives are on scene.

