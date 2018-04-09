Lexington Park Man Wanted for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donell Eugene Martin, 47, of Lexington Park.

Martin has an active warrant for escape for pretrial violations.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donell Eugene Martin, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996, or by email at melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.