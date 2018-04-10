Doris Virginia Miller, 73 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on April 3, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for visitation at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at First Missionary Baptist Church,46370 Pegg Ln, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens and Masoleum, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD.

