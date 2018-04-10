Tina Renee Hancock, 49, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 at her residence.

She was born on November 10, 1968 in Leonardtown, MD to Charles Morris and the late Darlene Farrell.

Tina enjoyed nature and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren whenever she could. They loved playing games, coloring, dancing, singing and laughing together. She believed in magic and unicorns and thought that anything was possible. Tina loved everyone for who they were and will be dearly missed by all.

Tina is survived by her father, Charles Morris; brothers, Roy Morris (Melissa) of Leonardtown, MD, Ronnie Morris (Sherri) of Hollywood, MD; children, Steven Roger Jerome, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD, Kristyn Lynn Jerome of Montross, VA and Charles Patrick Hancock of Leonardtown, MD; grandchildren, Aaralynne Leigh Jerome, Jazlynn Mariah Jerome, Aaden Lee Jerome, Jenaryi Donnell Jones, and Alayna Jerome; and five nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Darlene Farrell. Tina had many other family and friends that loved her dearly.

Family will receive friends for a Visitation on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.