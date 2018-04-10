Steven “Steve” D. Tippett, 43, of California, MD formerly from Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Born on January 1, 1975 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Elizabeth “Betty” J. Tippett and Lawrence “Lou” D. Tippett of Ridge, MD. Steve is survived by his children; Kayla Tippett and Laci Tippett both of California, MD, Siblings; Michael Tippett and Jill Clingen. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident.

Steve graduated from Great Mills High School in 1992, and earned a Degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix in 2017. He was a configuration manager for MIL Corporation for 11 years. Steve enjoyed photography, videography, collectables, woodworking, fishing, and sports.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rob McNutt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery Ridge, MD. Pallbearers will be; Eric Zeiler, Richard Rollins, Burton Raley, Chris Sullivan, Calvin Hart and Nick Nickerson.