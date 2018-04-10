Walter French Cade, 83

Walter French Cade, age 83, of Clinton, Maryland, died April 1, 2018.

Walter moved from Mississippi to the Washington metro area 44 years ago. He served in the United States Navy from 1953-1957 and then the United States Air Force from 1958-1974, retiring as a Staff Sgt. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Plata. He loved bowling, swimming, diving, gardening, playing guitar, country music, reading, and watching old western movies.

He was the son of Joshua Clemons Cade and Zerelda Flemmings Cade. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers Robert Lee Cade, Acie Mish Cade, and Clinton Joshua Cade; his sisters, Mary Ann Goodnight and Madie Lou Marcantac.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patricia Gaye Cade; his daughters, Cathleen Carpenter Maine (John) and Christine Mae Carpenter; his sister, Betty Sue Gilroy (Lloyd); his grandchildren, Matthew, Philip, John, Jessica, Preston, Adam, Alya, and Kermit; and his great grandchildren, Aiden, Brodi, Alayna, Nora, Dalton, and Aubrey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 10:30am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Memorial Contributions in Walter’s name are asked to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.