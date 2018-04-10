Priscilla Ward Hardesty, 84, of Dunkirk passed away April 5, 2018 at her residence. She was born September 4, 1933 in Prince Frederick to Kenneth B. and Susan (Jones) Ward. Priscilla was raised in Lower Marlboro and graduated from Calvert High School. She then attended the University of Delaware and Strayer Business School. Priscilla was employed as a secretary for the U.S. Naval Research and Oceanographic Laboratory for over 30 years. Following her retirement Priscilla went to work as the secretary to the rector at St. James’ Parish. Priscilla was a very active member of St. James’ Parish and lived her life for the church. She was a volunteer at Calvert Memorial Hospital and in her leisure time enjoyed music, singing in the church choir and spending time with family.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband George Lewis Hardesty, Jr. She is survived by sons William Hardesty of Dunkirk and George Hardesty and wife Susan of The Villages, FL, grandchildren Heather Couchenour and husband Robert, Sarah Spalding and husband Ike, and Heidi Mitchell and husband Christopher, great-grandchildren Elizabeth Pike, Zachary Taylor, Ashley Taylor and Christopher Mitchell, Jr., and siblings Julius Ward, Kenni Pinkcard and Reid Ward.