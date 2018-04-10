St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured. On March 30, 2018, the individual pictured was operating a red vehicle in the parking lot of the Wawa store, located on Three Notch Road, in California, when he struck another vehicle causing damage to that vehicle. After striking the victim’s vehicle, the suspect left the scene.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact DFC. Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment. CASE# 16446-18





