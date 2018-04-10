UPDATE: Critically Missing Man Rescued After Found Buried up to His Waist in Mud

April 10, 2018

UPDATE 4/10/2018 @ 4:50 p.m.: Thomas Clarke has been found, he was located buried up to his waist in a marsh in the St. Inigoes area.

Clarke was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

4/10/2018: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a critically missing person.

Thomas Franklin Clarke, age 62, of St. Mary’s City, has been reported as a missing person. Clarke suffers from Alzheimer’s, and was last seen in the St. Mary’s City area, wearing blue pajama bottoms, and a long sleeve gray shirt. Clarke has gray hair, and is 5’10” in height, and weighs 180 lbs., and has blue eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Thomas Franklin Clarke, or anyone who may have seen Clarke today, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

