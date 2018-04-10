Prince George’s County Police Officer Suspended for Resisting Arrest in Miami Beach

Prince George’s Police Officer Charles Williams has been suspended with pay.

Williams returned to Maryland Monday night after being charged with 1 misdemeanor count of resisting arrest without violence in Miami Beach Sunday night.

Williams has been with the department for nearly three years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The Miami Beach Police Department said Williams was arrested early Monday after he tried to interfere with officers who were breaking up a fight in the 900 block of Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach police said Williams ignored repeated warnings to step away from the officers. At one point, Williams flashed his police badge, Miami Beach police said. When an officer pushed Williams back with his hand, Williams became angry and took a fighting stance, Miami Beach police said.

The officer responded by restraining Williams by striking Williams in the chest while simultaneously knocking him to the ground with a “leg sweep” kick.