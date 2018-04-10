Southern Maryland Doctor Indicted For Health Care Fraud And Identity Theft

April 10, 2018
Sampson Sarpong, age 61, of Bowie

Sampson Sarpong, age 61, of Bowie

A federal grand jury has indicted Sampson Sarpong, age 61, of Bowie, on Monday, April 9, 2018, on charges related to a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment was returned on April 4, 2018, and unsealed upon his arrest.

The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Nancy McNamara, Assistant Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Bret D. Mastronardi of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) – Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

According to the 20-count indictment, Sarpong was a licensed physician in Maryland and specialized in the field of allergy and immunology. Sarpong owned and operated the Center for Allergic Diseases, LLC, which had numerous locations, including in White Plains, Maryland, and Glenn Dale, Maryland. Sarpong allegedly billed health care benefit programs for a variety of procedures used to test for and identify a patient’s allergic disorder, including skin prick tests (“SPT”) and patch tests (“PT”).

From September 2011 through March 2017, Sarpong allegedly devised a scheme and artifice to defraud health care benefit programs by knowingly performing SPTs and PTs on patients for whom such tests were not medically required. Sarpong tested excessive numbers of allergens that were not necessary based on the patient’s complaints, symptoms, history, and environment. In addition, Sarpong allegedly submitted false and fraudulent claims to health care benefit programs for services that were not rendered. Further, Sarpong is alleged to have used the identification of eight different patients in relation to the fraud.

According to the indictment, Sarpong allegedly caused health care benefit programs to pay him more than $850,000 based on hundreds of false claims submitted.

Sarpong faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison each count of health care fraud and a mandatory consecutive two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI and OPM OIG for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kelly O’Connell Hayes and Gregory Bernstein, who are prosecuting the case.


Dr. Sampson Sarpong is an adult and pediatric allergist and immunologist treating the communities of Bowie, Waldorf, White Plains, and Washington D.C. He treats patients for a variety of reasons ranging from allergy testing and sinus problems to drug allergies and seasonal allergies. Patient satisfaction and experience is of highest priority to Dr. Sarpong.

Dr. Sarpong is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Holy Cross Hospital and Washington Adventist Hospital. He received his medical degree from University of Ghana Medical School and has been in practice for 31 years. He is one of 19 doctors at Holy Cross Hospital and one of 10 at Washington Adventist Hospital who specialize in Allergy & Immunology.


16 Responses to Southern Maryland Doctor Indicted For Health Care Fraud And Identity Theft

  1. Ted Nugent on April 10, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    The ACA and all of it’s glory! Thanks Obama.

    Reply
    • How ironic on April 10, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      ACA became active 4 years after this fraud began. Thanks Stormy Daniels.

      Reply
    • weusall on April 11, 2018 at 6:21 am

      Right, Health care fraud just started when Obama came into office. Ignorance in “all of it’s glory !”.

      Reply
    • stupidpeoplemakemesick on April 11, 2018 at 7:18 am

      What the hell does Obama have to do with this guy in business for 31 years?

      Reply
  2. Whyte Ryder on April 10, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    He even looks guilty. Just say’n.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 11, 2018 at 12:50 am

    University of Ghana? Thats an acceptable degree to practice here? Yikes

    Reply
  4. Porch Monkey on April 11, 2018 at 5:53 am

    ACA in action – keep your doctor!

    Reply
  5. TCH on April 11, 2018 at 7:21 am

    That makes absolutely no sense fool..

    Reply
    • Boomer on April 11, 2018 at 11:06 am

      No shade…Africans are always trying to get over on us Americans who were naturally born here in the USA. He deserve everything that is coming to him for being greedy, defrauding his patients, and manipulating the US Healthcare System. Furthermore, He also need to be sued by every patient for which he stolen there identifications. Lastly, his Medical License should be barred, and suspended indefinitely.

      Reply
    • Obi Wan Jablowme on April 11, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      Which of the many responses above you are you directing this at. We need some context, fool

      Reply
  6. Jrock on April 11, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Ted why would you thank obama.because thisblack man did something you and your white folks been doing for years and mad because he to some money from yall

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on April 11, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Just because he has a doctorate doesn’t make him any better then the POS purse snatchers on the street. It actually makes him worse. People came to him and trusted him and he betrayed that trust all the while giving his victims polite conversation and a handshake. People like him hurt everyone with insurance. If you ever wondered why your health insurance is so high you can trace it back to him and all the turds just like him. I hope they make an example out of him. Unfortunately, this is Maryland and the judges will probably just suspend his license for a month and let him go right back to his scam.

    Reply
  8. Jrock on April 11, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Now go think trump for making the world worst again like yall been doing for years you pos

    Reply
  9. The Dook on April 11, 2018 at 8:04 am

    More of that white collar crime that Dookie is always whining about. Its time we nail these whiate bastards to the wall… Wait, what’s that? He’s not white? Dang it, so close.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on April 11, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    That looks like Idi Amin!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on April 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    University of Ghana Medical School …sign me up, please!

    Reply

