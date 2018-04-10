Southern Maryland Doctor Indicted For Health Care Fraud And Identity Theft

A federal grand jury has indicted Sampson Sarpong, age 61, of Bowie, on Monday, April 9, 2018, on charges related to a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs and aggravated identity theft.
The indictment was returned on April 4, 2018, and unsealed upon his arrest.
The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Nancy McNamara, Assistant Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Bret D. Mastronardi of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) – Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
According to the 20-count indictment, Sarpong was a licensed physician in Maryland and specialized in the field of allergy and immunology. Sarpong owned and operated the Center for Allergic Diseases, LLC, which had numerous locations, including in White Plains, Maryland, and Glenn Dale, Maryland. Sarpong allegedly billed health care benefit programs for a variety of procedures used to test for and identify a patient’s allergic disorder, including skin prick tests (“SPT”) and patch tests (“PT”).
According to the indictment, Sarpong allegedly caused health care benefit programs to pay him more than $850,000 based on hundreds of false claims submitted.
Sarpong faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison each count of health care fraud and a mandatory consecutive two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.
Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI and OPM OIG for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kelly O’Connell Hayes and Gregory Bernstein, who are prosecuting the case.
Dr. Sampson Sarpong is an adult and pediatric allergist and immunologist treating the communities of Bowie, Waldorf, White Plains, and Washington D.C. He treats patients for a variety of reasons ranging from allergy testing and sinus problems to drug allergies and seasonal allergies. Patient satisfaction and experience is of highest priority to Dr. Sarpong.
Dr. Sarpong is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Holy Cross Hospital and Washington Adventist Hospital. He received his medical degree from University of Ghana Medical School and has been in practice for 31 years. He is one of 19 doctors at Holy Cross Hospital and one of 10 at Washington Adventist Hospital who specialize in Allergy & Immunology.
