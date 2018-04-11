Ellen “Helen” Wilson, 73

Ellen “Helen” Wilson, age 73 of La Plata, Maryland, died April 4, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Helen was a retied Office Manager at the Office of Naval Intelligence (U.S. Government) and was a member of Saint Sophia Catheral. She enjoyed hand dancing, spending time with her grandchildren and playing poker with friends.

She was the daughter of Louis Doukas and Bessie Andrews Doukas. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Peter J. Doukas and James L. Doukas.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Wilson Wills (Mark) and James F. Wilson Jr. (Michelle) and her grandchildren, Gillian, Banks, Jayla, Gavin, Palynn, and Quinn. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family received on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10:30AM until time of Memorial Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Helen’s name are asked to Spring Dell Center, 6040 Radio Station Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and Life Styles of Maryland, PO Box 1794, La Plata, Maryland 20646.