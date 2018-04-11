Albert Lee “Billy” King, 83, of Huntingtown passed away April 6, 2018. He was born February 6, 1935 in Washington, D.C. to Albert Sylvester and Mary (Lewis) King. Billy was raised in D.C. and attended public schools. He was employed by Howat Concrete for many years as a mixer truck driver. Billy later worked as a plumbing and electrical subcontractor. He was an accomplished handyman and genuinely loved working. Billy enjoyed crabbing, fishing, hunting and planning family gatherings and crab feasts.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred King and companion Mary Agnes Oakley. Billy is survived by sons Albert Lee “Alan” King, Jr. (Cristina Zara) of Tolland, CT and Francis A. “Rudy” King and a step-son Jeff Oakley (Vicky Harris) of Huntingtown. Also surviving are a sister Sandra L. Wilson of Fredericksburg, VA, grandchildren Chris and Nicky King of Golden Beach, great-granddaughters Emily and Abigail King, and his loving caregiver Susie.