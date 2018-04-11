James Steven “Mickey” Lancaster II, 31

James Steven “Mickey” Lancaster II, age 31 of Waldorf, Maryland, died April 3, 2018.

Mickey was an auto mechanic and a general handyman fixer-upper for almost anyone. He loved basketball, the Dallas Cowboys, going to MIR Raceway, and fast cars. He was always known for helping others.

He was the son of James Steven Lancaster Sr. and Janice Michelle Yates Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Hilda Dorsey Tolson; his aunt, Brenda Dorsey; and his uncle, Jimmy Dorsey.

He is survived by his paternal grandparents, Mary Gloria Swann and Paul Junior Swan; his maternal grandfather, Thomas G. Yates; his children, James Steven Lancaster III, Malyah Lancaster and Shamiah Proctor; his sister, Syreeta Lancaster; his aunts, Joan, Linda L., Pam, Shirley, Sheila, Mary, Linda Y., and Diane; his uncles, Paul, Jackie, Thomas, John and Junior; his nephew, Devin Reynolds. He is also survived by a number of cousins, including David Hicks Jr., and special friends, Kimberly Clements, Christopher Reynolds and Jaxon VanHassentt.

Friends received on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 10AM until Mass time at 11AM at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.