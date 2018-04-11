On April 3, 2018, at approximately 6AM, William Edward Bailey lost his long battle with cancer. Bill was a retired US Army Special Forces officer, combat veteran of Panama and Operation “Just Cause”, recipient of the 4th award of the MSM, 5th Award of the AACOM, and 6th Award of the AAM. His final command position was as the Commander, CNC Inextremis Force, Ft. Lewis, WA. He continued his service to the US Government after over 20 years of active duty, and even though determined 80% disabled by the VA worked as a US Army contractor, Special Forces Analyst, at the Combined Arms Center, Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He was later hired as a GS-13 at USAREUR, Heidelberg, Germany, Chief Anti-Terrorism teams. He returned to the US in 2006 and immediately began work as the Lead Physical Security Specialist, GS-14, Eastern Regional Security Office, Dept. of Commerce, Silver Spring, MD. He retired from the Department of Commerce in April 2016 with over 40 years of continuous government service.

Bill enjoyed playing pool in the American Pool player’s Association League, where he was rated a skill level 7 in 8-ball, the highest rating available and won over 2 dozen trophies. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles, a heavily modded Suzuki, Hayabusa; and a California custom chopper. Bill was active in Democratic politics, a gun owner, a hunter, and a small arms expert, as well as a member of the ACLU, and an avowed and outspoken atheist.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jackie, his brother Tom, and his sister Joanna, as well as many valued friends.