Wednesday’s Pet is DANNY

Featured Pet: Danny

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Basenji/Chihuahua and maybe Beagle Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small (12 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

(See Procedures on Rescue’s site)

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Danny is a beautiful 10-month old Basenji/Chihuahua/maybe Beagle Mix. He has a short coat and is housetrained. This happy teenager is friendly, playful, and smart. He knows commands and loves to play fetch. He gets along great with other dogs and loves people. Danny will make a wonderful companion. Danny’s adult weight should be about 13 or 14 pounds.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

If you are interested in Danny, please fill out an application HERE:

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

