Lusby Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack After Traffic Stop

On Monday, April 2, 2018 Deputy Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a black Ford pick-up truck with its lights off parked in the roadway on River View Drive, in Lusby.
Police made contact with the driver and the front seat passenger, later identified as Jessica Ann Dennis, 19, of Lusby. The driver told Deputy Gott he did not have any illegal drugs on him and he could search him if he wanted to. A search of the driver revealed no contraband. During a search of Jessica’s person, Deputy Gott located a plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine. He then picked up an empty beer can that fell out when she got out of the truck and noticed it had been modified as a smoking device and contained suspected crack cocaine residue.
Dennis was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.
What are young people like her thinking. Luckily most people her age are thinking of their future, going to school, learning a marketable skill, or getting a job or two to start supporting themselves. People like her become an adult and think “let me smoke some crack”. Not a good life choice or start to adulthood. Maybe she will use this as a learning experience and realize that her current path doesn’t lead any ware except for pain, prison, or death. She might not become addicted and maybe she can handle recreational use but why would anyone take that chance? Playing Russian Roulette with you future is not a smart gamble.
19 and already a pipehead…im sure she will be getting plenty of govt assistance and a nice ebt card loaded with plenty of cash at the hardworking tax payers expense
19yr old crack addict…Jess Super
Her super power is slumping against a wall after taking a hit.
The man of Steel does not approve
Damn Jess what on earth…. I hope she gets the help she needs..
Right, they’ve got her bang to rights. What’s the over/under on a sentence of 6 months, with all but 10 days suspended and credit for time served?
Am I the only one that noticed the person who typed this call this person he and she I had trouble figuring out if it was a guy or girl
they said the driver was a guy. she was the passenger. not that hard to figure out lol