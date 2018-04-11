Lusby Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack After Traffic Stop

On Monday, April 2, 2018 Deputy Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a black Ford pick-up truck with its lights off parked in the roadway on River View Drive, in Lusby.

Police made contact with the driver and the front seat passenger, later identified as Jessica Ann Dennis, 19, of Lusby. The driver told Deputy Gott he did not have any illegal drugs on him and he could search him if he wanted to. A search of the driver revealed no contraband. During a search of Jessica’s person, Deputy Gott located a plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine. He then picked up an empty beer can that fell out when she got out of the truck and noticed it had been modified as a smoking device and contained suspected crack cocaine residue.

Dennis was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

