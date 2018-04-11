Pastor Charged with Indecent Exposure After Being Caught on Video Masturbating in Front of 12 Teen Girls

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a report of indecent exposure involving a white male driving a black Honda Civic.
The twelve victims, ages 15 to 17 were students of St. Charles High School and were on a school bus traveling in St. Mary’s County for a sports team event. One adult victim was also listed in court documents.
The girls said the white male, later identified as Glen Travis Strickler, 42, of Charlotte Hall, was driving alongside the bus with his penis in his hand, smiling and looking at the girls while masturbating.
A video recording was taken by one of the students with her cellphone, showed Strickler while he was masturbating.
Police say the video showed Strickler’s face and penis and showed the license plate of the Honda registered to him.
The police investigation revealed Strickler has several previous convictions of indecent exposure and is on supervised probation with Charles County for an indecent exposure conviction.
Police responded the residence of Strickler and asked him about the offense, Strickler initially he advised he didn’t have any remembrance of it. Police asked Strickler if he wanted to watch a video they had of him, he agreed and while watching the video said, “well yeah that’s me”. Strickler told police he remembered wearing the outfit in the video because he wore it while conducting a funeral that day. When asked why he was beside the bus in an area past the turn off to his house, Strickler told police he did not remember.
Strickler told police he knew he hadn’t “finished” (masturbating) because he didn’t have to clean up.
In Strickler’s initial District Court appearance questionnaire he lists his occupation as a pastor.
Glen Travis Strickler was charged with 13 counts of indecent exposure.
