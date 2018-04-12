Lucky Ducks: Here’s a little light reading after a long day

The following is from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

Officers Coulby, Mohler, and Figgins from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man who observed a momma duck quacking fiercely near a drain grate.

Her baby ducks (nine in all) had fallen deep into the hole and couldn’t get out. Officer Mohler lifted the grate on one side and climbed in, while Officer Coulby went to the other side in case they came his way. Officer Mohler “called to the ducks” (he didn’t say how, but we can guess) while Officer Coulby waited on the other side. They were able to get five of the ducklings out, but the rest of the babies didn’t budge. That’s when a helpful samaritan, Chad Marshall, went down into the hole and crawled 200 feet through the large pipe to push the ducks toward Officer Mohler.

Thank you Mr. Marshall. All nine ducklings were saved and momma duck and her little ones went on their way.

Thank you to Cpl. M. Smith for taking the pics!

