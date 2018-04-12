Banquet Salisbury Steak Meals Recalled for Possible Bone Fragments

Conagra Brands, Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, and beef) that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristine Mulford, Manager of Communications at (312) 549-5522.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.