Fishing Rodeo Scheduled for May 12 at St. Mary’s River State Park

Annual Event Open to Children Aged 3-15

St. Mary’s River State Park hosts its ninth annual Youth Fishing Rodeo 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 12.

All children, aged 3-15, are eligible to participate in this free event.

The event will include a casting competition as well as educational and informational demonstrations with live animals. Prizes will be given to registered participants who catch the biggest fish of different species. Hot dogs and drinks will also be served during the awards ceremony.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources works with local partner organizations to host youth fishing rodeos across the state, providing engaging educational opportunities for nearly 5,000 children.

Participation in the fishing rodeo is free but regular park admission is required, $3 for residents and $5 for nonresidents. For more information or to register, please call 301-872-5688.