Maryland DogFest returns to Charles County Fairgrounds April 28-29

From entertainment to dog adoptions to quality, dog-related exhibitors, the 7th annual Maryland DogFest offers something for dog lovers of all ages. The two-day, family-friendly event will be held April 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. All leashed dogs are invited to attend with their owners.
Returning to Maryland DogFest this year is fan favorite, Marvelous Mutts, presented by Mid-Atlantic Animal Specialty Hospital. This internationally famous show features some of the finest canine athletes, all adopted from shelters and rescues. Their performance is sure to thrill dog-lovers of all ages!
As a supporter of adoption as the first choice when looking for a new pet, hundreds of dogs have found their forever homes over the years at Maryland DogFest. A variety of rescue, shelter, and adoption groups will once again be available in the Adoption Zone to assist individuals who are looking to add a new member to their family.
Other activities include an agility course, a flying disc competition, lure chasing, canine demonstrations, weight pulling, AKC good citizen testing, and paw painting.
The Main Stage will host a variety of family-friendly, interactive shows and contests. Events include a Dogs Got Talent competition, a doggy fashion show, and dog and owner look-a-like, costume, and big & tall, short & small contests.
Dozens of vendors specializing in an assortment of dog-related products and services will also be at the event.
Tickets can be purchased at the gates of the event and are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children four-years-old and under, as well as dogs are admitted for free. Ample parking is available onsite, free of cost.
In celebration of the event, tickets will also be given away through the Maryland DogFest Facebook page.
For more information, visit www.marylanddogfest.com.