Maryland DogFest returns to Charles County Fairgrounds April 28-29





From entertainment to dog adoptions to quality, dog-related exhibitors, the 7th annual Maryland DogFest offers something for dog lovers of all ages. The two-day, family-friendly event will be held April 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. Allare invited to attend with their owners.

Returning to Maryland DogFest this year is fan favorite, Marvelous Mutts, presented by Mid-Atlantic Animal Specialty Hospital. This internationally famous show features some of the finest canine athletes, all adopted from shelters and rescues. Their performance is sure to thrill dog-lovers of all ages!

New to Maryland DogFest this year is an off-leash puppy playground sponsored by Paws ‘n Play and ahosted by BFF Pet Services. Stunt Dog is the latest canine sport sweeping the nation. This innovative and exciting live trick dog show performance provides an opportunity to show off a dog’s talents, while the handler entertains the crowd. A competition in the Novice and Open Stunt Dog foundation levels will be available at Maryland DogFest on April 29.

As a supporter of adoption as the first choice when looking for a new pet, hundreds of dogs have found their forever homes over the years at Maryland DogFest. A variety of rescue, shelter, and adoption groups will once again be available in the Adoption Zone to assist individuals who are looking to add a new member to their family.

Other activities include an agility course, a flying disc competition, lure chasing, canine demonstrations, weight pulling, AKC good citizen testing, and paw painting.

The Main Stage will host a variety of family-friendly, interactive shows and contests. Events include a Dogs Got Talent competition, a doggy fashion show, and dog and owner look-a-like, costume, and big & tall, short & small contests.

Dozens of vendors specializing in an assortment of dog-related products and services will also be at the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the gates of the event and are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children four-years-old and under, as well as dogs are admitted for free. Ample parking is available onsite, free of cost.

In celebration of the event, tickets will also be given away through the Maryland DogFest Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.marylanddogfest.com.