Prince Frederick Woman Arrested for Shoplifting and Trespassing at Joann Fabric & Crafts

On Friday, April 6, 2018 Deputy Parks of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress at Joann Fabric & Crafts in Prince Frederick.

Deputy Parks was advised the suspect was at the cash register, who he recognized as Belinda Jean Windsor, 59, of Prince Frederick, from prior contact with her.

Windsor sat the bag of items she bought down, and headed to the back of the store with a large yellow purse in her hand. When she exited the restroom she was arrested for trespassing. Corporal Morder entered the restroom and found the large yellow purse inside the stall she had used, full of unpaid items from Joann’s Fabric store.

Windsor was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 and Trespassing.

