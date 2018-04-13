Prince Frederick Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On Monday, April 2, 2018 Deputy Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Prince Frederick near the back entrance of Calvert High School.

He made contact with the occupants and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage as well as the faint odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The three occupants were asked to exit the vehicle. Located in an outside pocket of a backpack found in the back seat was a small chunk of a green substance of suspected marijuana. Deputy Mohler brought the backpack out of the vehicle, and without asking any questions, the backseat passenger, Michael Wayne Smith, 47, of Prince Frederick advised the backpack was his. Located in Smith’s wallet was an 8mg Suboxone strip, which he stated he did not have a prescription for.

Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. While on the way to the Detention Center, Smith advised he had a gram of marijuana in his underwear. He was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

