UPDATE: Missing Teen Located

UPDATE: Missing teen has been in touch with family members and they are making arrangements to reunite.

4/13/2018: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help locating Jordan Jermaine Callicutt, 16, of Sugarberry Street in Waldorf.

Callicutt was last seen on April 12 at 9:30 p.m. leaving his residence. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Family members are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Callicutt is 5’8”, 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing dark colored shorts, a black and blue hooded sweatshirt, red socks, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Callicutt’s whereabouts is asked to call (301) 932-2222