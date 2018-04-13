Papa John’s Pizza and Foundation 4 Heroes organize “Take A Stance Against Bullying”

On Saturday, May 5th 2018, from 11am-2pm Papa John’s Pizza and Foundation 4 Heroes will host their inaugural “Take A Stance Against Bullying” event for the community at the Charlotte Hall Square Shopping Center at 30320 Triangle Dr. in Charlotte Hall.

Moon bounces, music, vendors, face painting, premium frozen yogurt, pizza, food and drinks will all be available. A visit from your favorite superheroes like Superman, Batman, and even some Jedi Knights and Sith Lords is planned. Also in attendance will be Papa John’s mascot Mr. Slice and Sweet Frog’s mascots Scoop and Cookie!

Many local businesses including Ace Hardware, Sweet Frog, Elite Beatz Entertainment, Hilltop Signs and Graphics, and many more will take part in this event to help raise funds to donate to the F4Heroes Anti-Bullying posters, which provides simple advice based on research to help deal with a bully.

Entry to this event will be $5 per child.

The $5 Entry fee for children will be used as a donation to the 501c.3 nonprofit group Foundation 4 Heroes. Upon entry, each child will receive a stamp and 2 tickets, 1 ticket for a slice of Papa John’s Pizza and a free canned Pepsi product, 1 ticket for a free Premium Frozen Yogurt at Sweet Frog and unlimited access to the 3 moon bounces and face painting.

We are hosting this event on May 5th and having a “Revenge of the Fifth” Star Wars costume contest. We encourage kids to dress as their favorite Star Wars character and enter to win some great prizes. We will have the world-renowned Star Wars 501st Legion in attendance as guest judges of the costume contest and to take photos with contestants and others.

Speakers will discuss signs of bullying, tendencies of kids to seek help, types of bullying, as well as several individuals sharing their personal stories for better understanding and community healing.

Interested sponsors, speakers, and those with questions on how to be a part of this great community event can send an email to jkreuter@hotmail.com and drjay@backatyourbest.com with the Subject “Take A Stance Against Bullying”. Contributing businesses and individuals will receive recognition in social media and print.

Papa John’s Pizza continues to give back to our community, while Foundation 4 Heroes is a nonprofit organization that inspires children in hospitals, visits schools to talk to kids about being heroes, and honors Veterans.

